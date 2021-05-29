World No Tobacco Day 2021: This year's theme is "Commit to Quit". This campaign encourages people to quit tobacco for a healthier life.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World No Tobacco Day 2021 is an annual event observed on May 31 to raise awareness among people regarding the harmful effects of Tobacco on health. This campaign also urges people to a healthy lifestyle amid the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 1988, World Health Organisation's World Health Assembly passed a resolution WHA42.19, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day. WHO said, "Over 70 per cent of the 1.3 billion tobacco users worldwide lack access to the tools they need to quit successfully. This gap in access to cessation services is only further exacerbated in the last year as the health workforce has been mobilized to handle the pandemic."

According to 2018 research published in the SAGE Journal, India is the second-largest consumer of tobacco. Not just this, as per WHO, 8 million people die every year due to adverse effects of Tobacco.

World No Tobacco Day 2021 History

WHO's World Health Assembly, on April 7, 1988, passed a resolution WHA42.19, calling for the celebration of this day. The aim to observe this campaign was to "draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable disease and death it causes." Ever since then, this day is celebrated to urge people to quit tobacco.

World No Tobacco Day 2021 Theme

This year's theme is "Commit to Quit". This campaign encourages people to quit tobacco for a healthier life. To create awareness, several exhibitions and events are organised by WHO to make people understand its harmful effects. However, just like last year, even this year, no public campaign will happen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But people can organise a virtual event wherein they can educate the people through games or real-life stories.

Harmful Effects of Tobacco

Tobacco can cause various serious diseases, such as lung diseases, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) etc. Not just this, it can also lead to lung cancer and oral cancer. According to the data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), tobacco accounts for approximately 30 per cent of all cancers in India.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv