New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on 31 May. This year’s theme allocated for the day is ‘Quit Tobacco to be a winner’. The projection by World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests that there are over 1.3 billion smokers worldwide. More than seven million people lose their lives as a direct result of consuming Tobacco via smoking.

Here is a step-by-step guide to quit smoking –

1. Stay motivated, in-fact find a motivation - It can be gaining an attractive physique, getting rid of the black smoking spots from the lips or establishing the enigma to fulfil a commitment for yourself. At the end of the day, ensuring that your family members don’t smoke passively is nobody’s responsibility but yours.

2. Set targets, achieve them - Keep short targets to achieve zero smoking. To begin with, it could be a week or ten days after which you can “reward” yourself with one or two smokes. Increase the duration gradually to a month and more. After a point, you’ll have enough bandwidth where you won’t feel like “rewarding” yourself with smoke or two.

3. It’s okay to stumble but don’t make it a habit - It’s okay if you don’t reach your targets at once. You can stumble one, maybe twice but not more than that. Don’t let stumbling off your quitting target a habit.

4. Take anti-nicotine gums - It’s difficult to wake up one day and quit smoking all of sudden. Once you’ve set yourself the quitting target, there will come certain moments in a day when the urge to smoke might overwhelm you. At such instants, you can take the cover of anti-nicotine gums available in the market.

5. Tell your loved ones to cooperate - While trying to quit, you may go through mood swings, restlessness and other acute withdrawals. However, take your family in the loop to ensure that you are able to reach your quitting goals.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma