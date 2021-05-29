World No Tobacco Day 2021: The World Health Organisation, in an attempt to support the individuals worldwide struggling to quit tobacco, has made resources from its ‘commit to quit tobacco’ freely available.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Smokers face up to 50 per cent more risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19, World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday. “So quitting is the best thing they can do to lower their risk from coronavirus, as well as the risk of developing cancers, heart diseases and respiratory illnesses,” WHO statement added.

Create a Tobacco-free environment: WHO Chief

“We urge all countries to play their part by joining the WHO campaign and creating tobacco-free environments that give people the information, support and tools they need to quit and quit for good,” WHO chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

The World Health Organisation, in an attempt to support the individuals worldwide struggling to quit tobacco, has made resources from its ‘commit to quit tobacco’ freely available. The campaign has reportedly benefitted millions, less than five months since it started.

The campaign, which currently has 29 focus countries apart from the rest of the world will continue to run till the end of 2021. Amongst the 29 focus countries, each country has agreed on a WHO-selected activity to reduce Tobacco consumption.

This includes releasing new digital tools to help those trying to quit tobacco, running awareness campaigns at various levels, revising policies, establishing national toll-free quitlines, engaging youth and supporting nicotine replacement therapies through WHO partners.

Available on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat and Viber, WHO’s Quit Challenge gives regular notifications as for the tips of encouragement for up to six months to help people quit tobacco.

Of all the population in the world, close to 40 per cent of men and 10 per cent of women consume tobacco in some form, with the highest smoking rates found in Europe at above 26 per cent. Like every year, World No Tobacco Day will be observed this year on 31 May.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan