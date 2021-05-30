World No Tobacco Day 2021: As the world continues to struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19, tobacco consumption through smoking has emerged as one of the factors increasing COVID-related health risks up to the point of fatalities and deaths.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World has over 1.3 billion tobacco consumers, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), roughly as much as India’s population. The WHO also points out that tobacco ends up killing half of its users. More than 7 million deaths are result of direct Tobacco use every year. To put it in context, with over a year into the pandemic, the world so far has reported over 3.5 million deaths due to COVID-19, half as many as it does due to tobacco consumption.

However, as the world continues to struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19, tobacco consumption through smoking has emerged as one of the factors increasing COVID-related health risks up to the point of fatalities and deaths.

“Studies conducted this year shows that smokers are more likely to develop severe disease with COVID-19 compared to non-smokers. The virus primarily attacks the lungs and smoking weakens the lungs, thereby making it difficult to fight COVID and other diseases,” Dr Adithya Murali, Consultant Medical Oncologist, ASTER CMI Hospital, Bangalore told Jagran English.

In another study conducted on world’s initial COVID-19 infections detected in China’s Wuhan, the clinical worsening among COVID-19 patients who were also the smokers was 27 per cent against 3 per cent among non-smokers.

This was because the smoking reportedly facilitates the entry of COVID-19 virus in the human body by increasing the expression of receptors through which virus actually enters the body.

‘Smoking can cause cancer in any part of the body’, says top doctor

Dr Srinivas BJ, Medical Oncologist, HCG Hospital Bangalore pointed out that smoking can cause cancer anywhere in the body.

“Smoking can cause cancer in any area of the body, including the larynx, ureter, bladder, cervix, oesophagus, liver, lung, pancreas, stomach, colon or rectum, throat, tongue, and tonsils, among other places. Smoking also raises your chances of getting cancer and other diseases,” Dr Srinivas told Jagran English.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma