World NGO Day is observed every year on February 27 to celebrate the work and contribution of various NGOs all over the world. The day aims to inspire people to become actively involved with NGOs, whether in public sectors or the private sectors. It also aims to educate people about NGOs, their importance and impact.

World NGO day also comes with an opportunity to honour and felicitate the NGO founders, employees, volunteers, members and supporters.

World NGO day was officially proposed and recognised in April 17, 2010 by 12 countries of the Baltic Sea NGO Forum in Vilnius, Lithuania. The member countries of the Baltic Sea NGO Forum were Belarus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Norway and Sweden. "The civil society dimension shall constitute an integral part of each element of the Strategy. Likewise, social responsibility of the business sector will be fostered and partnerships with public institutions," the proposal statement had said.

The first global inaugural event of World NGO day was hosted by the Ministry for Foreign affairs of Finland on 27 February 2014 in Helsinki, Finland. The international guests were leaders from UNOPS, UNESCO, UNDP, European Union, Nordic Council and international organisations.

This day gives an opportunity to reflect on hard work and selfless service. At present, there are millions of volunteers, social activists providing their services to society and many of them doing it for free.

The day also helps people worldwide to understand what NGOs actually do for society at a local, national and international level.

