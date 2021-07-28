World Nature Conservation Day: The special day is dedicated to spread awareness about conserving the wildlife and trees in the world which are at the verge of extinction. Scroll down to read about the significance, history and more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: "Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land." – Aldo Leopold. This quote from the famous conversationalist has never made more sense than now since this era is witnessing the increase in global warming and climate change. As a result, there are a lot of animals which are going extinct or are on the verge of it.

Therefore, to raise awareness about wildlife and trees which have come very close to extinction, the World Nature Conservation Day is observed. The special day is dedicated to promoting a healthy balance between humans and nature.

World Nature Conservation Day: Date

The World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated globally on every July 28 where people come together and do their bit to raise awareness on the conservation of nature.

World Nature Conservation Day: Significance

Conserving of natural resources with the idea of sustainable development are the pillars of protecting our mother earth. The balance between humans and nature can be maintained by preserving the natural energy, water, flora and fauna on the planet.

This special day acknowledges that development should be well-balanced between man and earth so that we can build a protective environment and promote co-existence between wild animals and humans. Also, the sources of energy should last for the future generations

World Nature Conservation Day: History

The history of the special day is unknown but it was started by UN Members and United Nations General Assembly recognised the World Nature Conservation Day all around the world. This day marks celebrations across countries where people conduct climate change campaigns offline and on social media.

World Nature Conservation Day: Quotes

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“Conservation is a great moral issue, for it involves the patriotic duty of insuring the safety and continuance of the nation.” – Theodore Roosevelt

“The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations.” – John Paul II

Famous conservationist quotes

“Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land.” – Aldo Leopold

“Conservation is a cause that has no end. There is no point at which we will say our work is finished.” – Rachel Carson

“Conservation means the wise use of the earth and its resources for the lasting good of men.” – Gifford Pincho

“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”

–George Bernard Shaw

“The Earth is what we all have in common.”

—Wendell Berry

“He that plants trees loves others besides himself.”

—Thomas Fuller

“One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.”

—Leo Tolstoy

“Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty.”

—John Ruskin

“You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of a difference you want to make.”

—Jane Goodall

World Nature Conservation Day: Wishes and Messages

1. The world is beautiful because of its natural resources so we should consider it and we must preserve it. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

2. It is not wrong to say that the health and well-being of a person is directly proportional to the time he spends in touch with nature. Love nature and conserve it. Have a very happy World Nature Conservation Day!

3. Love and care for the earth and it will care for you more. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

4. There is nothing more rejuvenating than a stroll on a road lined by trees on both sides. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

5. The beautiful Earth should be saved and we all should try our best to conserve it. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

6. Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

7. It is our duty to save, love, and conserve our nature. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

8. The Earth sustains us and we must not cause any harm to it but preserve it for our future generations. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

9. The Earth is what we all have in common. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

10. Don't complain about the Increasing warming of the climate unless you are ready to make changes for the betterment of nature. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

World Nature Conservation Day: Slogans

1. Don't let Mother Nature become a "Once Upon a Time".

2. Save the trees, save the Earth, We are the guardians of nature's birth.

3. Join us in saving nature.

4. Nature is our best friend.

5. Save nature and nature will save your life and future.

6. Plant trees, save nature, save the world.

7. Take a stand to save trees!

8. Cut the greed, not the green!

9. Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle are ways to save nature.

10. Never let your greed overcome with green.





