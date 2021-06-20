World Music Day 2021: Also known as Fête de la Musique, it encourages budding artists and gives flight to the imagination. Scroll down for inspirational quotes

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A world without music would be meaningless and boring, so every year, on June 21, we celebrate World Music Day 2021 globally to honour the singers and musicians for making the world a better place to live. Also known as Fête de la Musique, it encourages budding artists and gives flight to their imagination. More than 120 countries celebrate this special day by organising concerts in public places such as parks, stadiums, etc. Even several prominent artists organise musical events on World Music Day.

This day was initiated by French Minister of Art and Culture, Maurice Fleuret, who was a composer, radio producer, music journalist and festival organiser. He with his fellow mate Jack Lange started Fête de la Musique in Paris in 1982, and since then, it spread to many countries. The idea behind celebrating the day is to get musicians, both amateurs and professionals, to come out onto the streets and play their instruments.

As World Music Day is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages to send to your family and friends on this special day.

World Music Day 2021 Wishes

Here’s wishing all the musicians, singers, songwriters and everybody who loves music a very happy World Music Day!

The celebration of music is the celebration of life. It is the bridge that connects our soul with our conscious self and gives strength to us when we are dull and dejected. Cheers to the power of music. Happy World Music Day.

People who don’t love music do not exist and if they do, they are not humans because music is vital for existing. I appreciate music and wish you all a very happy World Music Day!

Music has a way of slithering into people’s lives no matter how busy someone is and that is one of the best qualities of music. Have a happy World Music Day!

Music is created to add melody to words and express feelings better. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Music is the best gift of life so appreciate it and enjoy it. Happy World Music Day!

I do not know how I would get through my day without listening to music. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Every day should be dedicated to music as it is what makes our world go round. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Music is precious and life is unimaginable without it. Happy World Music Day people!

A big shoutout to all the music lovers. It’s our day guys! It’s everybody’s day because everyone loves music.

It’s not surprising that music has healing powers. Happy World Music Day!

Life without music is like food without salt, bland and tasteless. Wish you all a very happy World Music Day!

I can feel my favourite songs and music hugging me and giving me the solace and warmth I need when I am lonely. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

There is music for every mood and every soul. A very Happy World Music Day to you.

Music can touch your hearts even if you don’t know what language the song is in. Happy World Music Day!

Music is magic and anybody who can create music can be called magicians. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

World Music Day 2021 Quotes

“If music is the food of love, play on.” – William Shakespeare

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” -Bob Marley

“Music is everybody’s possession. It’s only publishers who think that people own it.” -John Lennon

“Some people have lives; some people have music.” -John Green

“Without music, life would be a mistake.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

“When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest.” – Henry David Thoreau

“Music is powerful. As people listen to it, they can be affected. They respond.” – Ray Charles

“I don’t sing because I’m happy; I’m happy because I sing.” – William James

“Everything in the universe has a rhythm, everything dances.” – Maya Angelou

“I adore art when I am alone with my notes, my heart pounds and the tears stream from my eyes, and my emotion and my joys are too much to bear.” – Guiseppe Verdi

“I haven’t understood a bar of music in my life, but I have felt it.” – Igor Stravinsky

“Music in the soul can be heard by the universe.” – Lao Tzu

World Music Day 2021 Messages

The best way to connect with our inner selves is to listen to a beautiful song each day.

World Music Day is the day to celebrate music and make it an important part of our lives.

Life is more beautiful when you love music…. Love yourself, love music.

We all have memories attached to music and all the memories combined with the music makes our life worth living. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Even the word music resonates with nostalgia, hope, and emotions because music gives us all that. So appreciate it and have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

My Mornings Starts With Music My Nights Ends With Music My Life without the Music Is Like Child without the Parents Happy World Music Day.

Music for the soul; Dance for the grind; Instruments for the beats; And lyrics for the mind. Happy World Music Day!

If it weren’t for music, there would have been so much noise in the world. Happy World Music Day!

Music is immortal and a single tune that someone heard as a child can evoke memories from their childhood. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Music should be categorized as one of the basic needs in life. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

There is this saying that the morning shows the day but I find the best way to ensure that your day goes well is to listen to good music at the beginning of the day. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Music is an inspiration, it is a blessing from God…. Let’s thank God for such a beautiful blessing.

That man is the richest and also the happiest who has a wonderful collection of music.

Let the music play and let the souls enjoy it. Let’s celebrate World Music Day.

Music can be so infectious and that is one of the wonders of music. Enjoy it and wish everyone a very happy World Music Day!

You live longer and happier if you have music in life. Wishing you a Happy World Music Day.

Headphone On, Music On Life Stops, Problems Off Happy World Music Day..!!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv