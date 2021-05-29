World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2021: More than 2.8 million individual have this neurological diseases. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2021 is celebrated every year on May 30 to raise awareness among people regarding chronic neurological disease and lift social barriers. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, more than 2.8 million individual have this neurological diseases, which is found more in women than in men. This day was initiated by MS International Federation (MSIF) and its members in the year 2009. Currently, India, Egypt, Ireland, Argentina, Spain, the UK, Greece, Australia and the USA are the representative members of this campaign.

Ahead of World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2021, we have brought you details regarding multiple sclerosis and the theme of this day.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

It is one of the most common diseases in the central nervous system, that is, the brain and spinal cord. Multiple Sclerosis is an inflammatory demyelinating condition, which is caused by damage to myelin, a fatty material that insulates nerves.

What is World Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

The symptoms of this neurological disease can include tingling sensations, fatigue, memory problems, blurred vision, unsteadiness and weak limbs. People diagnosed with this disease are mostly between the ages of 20 and 40 and is two to three times more common in women than in men.

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2021 Theme

The theme of this special day is continuing from last year, which is 'Connections'. It means building self-connections, connections to quality care and community connections. It raises awareness against the social barriers that affect the feeling of people dealing with multiple sclerosis. It makes them feel lonely and socially isolated. The tagline of this campaign is ‘I Connect, We Connect’ and the hashtag is #MSConnections. This campaign gives opportunity to people to advocate for better services.

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2021 Campaign Angles

According to the organisation World MS Day, to celebrate this day people can focus on campaign angles listed below:

Challenging social barriers and stigma that can leave people affected by MS feeling lonely and isolated

Building communities that support and nurture people affected by MS

Promoting self-care and healthy living with MS

Lobbying decision-makers for better services and effective treatment for people with MS

Connecting people affected by MS to MS research.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv