New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) is an awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. It aims to draw attention to the threats faced by migratory birds, their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve them.

The Day is celebrated bi-annually on the second Saturday in May and in October.

This year, WMBD will fall on Saturday, May 14. Here's a look at the history, significance, and theme of WMBD 2022.

History

World Migratory Bird Day was initiated in 2006 when the United Nations (UN) made the decision to raise awareness of the migratory linkages between regions across the world. Since then, a total of 118 countries have hosted and participated in the event. However, the initial thought of raising awareness to eliminate the threat faced by this particular species was developed in the United States in 1993.

In Central and South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean, World Migratory Bird Day is marked on the second Saturday of every October. While in the US and Canada, the day is observed on the second Saturday of every May.

Significance

The aim of WMBD is to ensure a healthy bird population and safeguard breeding, non-breeding, and stop-over habitats of migratory birds. The significance lies in their ecological importance. We need them to ensure ecological balance and maintain biodiversity. It is imperative to restore ecological connectivity and integrity to boost the natural movements of migratory birds. These are important to ensure migratory birds’ survival and well-being.

Theme 2022

Light Pollution will be the focus of the WMBD 2022. Artificial light is increasing globally by at least 2 percent per year and it is known to adversely affect many bird species. Light pollution is a significant threat to migratory birds, causing disorientation when they fly at night, leading to collisions with buildings, perturbing their internal clocks, or interfering with their ability to undertake long-distance migrations.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha