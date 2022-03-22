New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On March 23rd every year World Meteorological Day is celebrated to mark the importance of the atmosphere of the earth and behaviour of the people connected with each other. The day was established by World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and it concentrates on the behaviour of Earth’s atmosphere.On this occasion, several activities and events are organised to raise awareness.

World Meteorological Day 2022: Theme

This year the theme of the World Meteorological Day is Early Warning and Early Action, The themes chosen for World Meteorological Day reflect topical weather, climate or water-related issues. In the 2021 the theme of the day was Climate and Water, and for 2019 it was The Sun, the Earth and the Weather.

World Meteorological Day 2022: History

This day on March 23, 1950, the World Meteorological Organisation Convention came into force and became UNs specialised agency in 1951 for meteorology, operational hydrology, and related geophysical sciences.The first World Meteorological Day was held on 23 March 1961.

World Meteorological Organisation plays an important role in contributing to people's safety and welfare. Therefore, its work is important in providing food security, water resources, and transport.

World Meteorological Day 2022: Significance

The World Meteorological Day 2022 is celebrated to showcase the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with activities around the world.

World Meteorological Day 2022: Quotes

"A sky without clouds is a meadow without flowers, a sea without sails." - Henry Thoreau

"Every dew-drop and rain-drop had a whole heaven within it." -Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

"Iris from the sea brings wind or mighty rain." - Empedocles

"It is the flash which appears, the thunderbolt will follow." -Francois Marie Arouet Voltaire

"No one has a sorrier lot than the weatherman. He is ignored when he is right, but execrated when he is wrong." - Isaac Asimov

"Of all the departments of science no one seems to have been less advanced for the last hundred years than that of meteorology." - Thomas Jefferson

"The rainbow is the repercussion or refraction of rays of the sun in a concave aqueous cloud." - Robert Grosseteste

"Weather forecast for tonight: dark. Continued dark overnight, with widely scattered light by morning." - George Carlin

Posted By: Ashita Singh