World Mental Health Day 2022: Why Mental Health Day Is Important? Check Out Its Significance And Theme

MENTAL health is a valuable aspect of our lives. Mental health includes an individual's emotional, psychological and social well-being. Every year, World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 globally. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about mental health, its significance and importance.

World Mental Health day is an opportunity to talk about mental health, how one can look after it and how important it is to talk about mental health. The day urges us to eliminate the stigma and advance awareness and treatment of mental illness.

World Mental Health Day 2022: Significance

The day of World Mental Health is celebrated to challenge the numerous issues faced by those suffering from bad mental health conditions as they fear social stigma and lack of understanding. The World Federation FOr Mental Health, in 1992, organized an unscheduled activity with no theme, but with the objective of educating the public about mental health. The first ever theme was intended to raise the quality of mental health services worldwide, established in 1994.

Every year since 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) has organized global campaigns for World Mental health Day.

World Mental Health Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Mental Health Day 2022 is "Mental Health in an unequal World." It has officially been announced by the World Federation for Mental Health.

World Mental Health Day 2022: Importance

Mental health is often viewed as a taboo. We as individuals need to start having conversations about our health, specifically mental health. Just as physical illness, mental illness shapes our lives. It is essential to take care of our mental health and World Mental health day is a perfect opportunity for the same. Just a few steps everyday to take out from one's schedule can make a difference. Good mental health creates a happier and healthier place to live in.