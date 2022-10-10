World Mental Health Day 2022: Five Alarming Signs Of Deteriorating Mental Health That You Must Not Ignore

WORLD Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 worldwide. The day promotes the well being of individuals in terms of their mental health. The objective of World Mental Health Day is to eliminate the problems related to mental health and de-stigmatize the society in relevance to mental health.

Mental Health is an integral part of health and shapes our lives. It is the foundation for well-being and effective functioning of individuals. It includes mental well-being, prevention of mental disorders, treatment and rehabilitation. Mental Health promotion includes creating an environment which promotes healthy living and encourages people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, raising awareness and putting increased efforts in support of mental health is essential for addressing the same.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), depression is the leading cause of disability, suicide is the fourth leading cause of deaths among 15-29 years old. People with severe mental health conditions die prematurely as much as two decades early due to preventable physical conditions. Mental Health conditions can be effectively treated at relatively low cost, however, people needing care and access to care remains substantial. Effective treatment for mental health illness remains extremely low. Look below to know some early signs of deteriorating mental health.

1. Anxiety

Anxiety makes it difficult for an individual to get through the day. Anxiety is a feeling of fear or uneasiness which might cause you to sweat, feel restless and tense with an increased heart rate. It may be a normal reaction to stress but when anxiety rules over your head and makes it difficult for you to perform the basic simple tasks of the day, it might be an early sign of deteriorating mental health.

2. Prolonged Sadness

Numerous life events can leave you feeling overwhelmed with emotions of sadness such as loss of loved ones, divorce, loss of job, financial trouble or family issues etc. Such events can affect your mood drastically in a negative way. However, if you;re feelings sad for long period of time and you’re unable to identify the reason, it can be a sign of a mental illness.

3. Too much or no sleep

Sleep and mental health are linked with each other. Sleep deprivation can affect your psychological state and mental health. On the other hand, if you’re experiencing sleep problems, you might be more likely to feel anxious or depressed. Poor sleep can develop mania or paranoia and can make the situation worse. Take it as an early warning sign of your deteriorating mental health and take effective measures.

4. Hallucinations

Hallucinations are sensory experiences that appear real but are created by your mind. They have the tendency to affect your five senses and is a false perception of objects or events involving your senses of sight, sound, smell, taste and touch. When not related to any substance abuse, hallucinations can be a symptom of mental illness.

5. Lack of Emotion

Poorly managed emotions are considered bad for an individual's health, especially mental health. Alexithymia is a term used to describe problems with feelings and emotions. It involves difficulty in identifying and describing feelings and also distinguishing feelings from the bodily sensations of emotional arousals. If you’re facing such a situation where you're unable to recognise your feelings and emotions for a long time, it might be an early sign of your deteriorating mental health.