World Mental Health Day 2022: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan And Other Top Stars Who Spoke About Depression And Anxiety

MENTAL Health is an essential part of health which shapes our lives. It is considered as the foundation for well-being and effective functioning of individuals. It includes mental well-being, prevention of mental disorders, treatment and rehabilitation. World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year to draw attention towards the issues faced by girls within the world.

It is a day for global awareness regarding mental health education, awareness and advocacy against the social stigma. It was first celebrated in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health. People struggle silently from mental health issues. However, some well known celebrities have been quite open about their struggles with mental health issues. Look below to know the celebrities who opened up confidently about mental health issues and shared them with the world.

1. Deepika Padukone

The actress enjoys huge popularity across the globe, Deepika Padukone was one of the first stars to open up about her struggle with depression. After being in a long relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika opened up in many interviews about her facing depression because of the breakup. In a popular Television interview, Deepika mentioned, “I assumed it was stress, so I made an effort to divert my attention by concentrating on my work and encircling myself with people. This worked for a time. But the nagging sensation persisted. I was having trouble focusing, had short breaths and frequently lost it.” Since then she advocated mental health and has launched her own organization named ‘Live Love Laugh’ which provides the combined knowledge to create expertise about mental health problems.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood revealed in an interview that he had gone through depression in 2010. “Due to the injury and the suffering I had got into a depression mode but now I am out of it. I feel happy and boosted with energy.” He also shared that, “I am a different person in my films, I am very vocal and expressive in them, but in my personal life I am a very weird person. I face difficulty when I have to express my innermost feelings. I am very shy, quiet and reclusive as an individual. It is not something I am proud of but I lack in the art of expressing my love, my friendship, my anger, my apologies, which people misinterpret at times.”

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma in an interview mentioned that she was undergoing treatment for anxiety and she has been making consistent methods to normalize the problem of anxiety. She said that it’s a normal thing and there have been cases of depression in my family. More and more people should talk about it openly. If you had stomach pain, wouldn’t you go to a doctor, it is that simple.

4. Virat Kohli

During sports interviews, Virat Kohli has been transparent about discussing his battle with mental illness. In his interview, he quoted that, “Recently, I realized that I was deceptive about my intensity a bit. I was trying to persuade myself that you had the intensity. However, your body is urging you to quit. Your mind is telling me to stop and back up.”

5. Ileana D'Cruz

The actress has spoken about mental health numerous times. In an interview she opened up about the taboos around mental health. According to her, it is not a taboo to ask for help. The actress has also been awarded the Woman of Substance Award for her notable efforts towards raising awareness on mental health. She said,”I was always a very self-conscious person and was picked on for my body type. I used to feel low and sad all the time but did not know that I was suffering from depression and Body Dysmorphic disorder till I got help. All I wanted was to be accepted by everyone.”

6. Honey Singh

The famous rapper, singer and lyricist experienced bipolar disorder for a long time. He revealed that, “It was terrifying, after a year, my medications were no longer working and I was finally treated by a fourth doctor. I once believed that I would remain in the gloom forever. I had severed all ties with everyone, I didn’t leave my room, I had neglected to get a haircut for months.” He mentioned that Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan offered him support while he was battling his mental health issues.