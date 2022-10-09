World Mental Health Day 2022: 6 Tips To Take Care Of Your Mental Health

WORLD will celebrate Mental Health Day on October 10 this year with the theme as "Mental Health in an unequal World." The day aims at creating awareness about mental health issues. Millions of individuals suffer from various mental health or psychological disorders in the world. The awareness of Mental Health serves as a reminder that maintaining good mental health and physical health is equally vital. The global mobilization of efforts for mental health awareness is greatly aided by World Mental Health Day.

We together must recognise the significance of World Mental health Day and promote the de-stigmatization of mental health conditions if we are to be responsible members of society. By following some simple tips, we can improve our mental health. Read below some tips to improve your mental health to lead a better life.

1. Get closer to nature

Nature leaves a calming effect on us. Nature can generate many positive emotions such as calmness, joy and creativity and can facilitate concentration. Being amid nature or even a view of nature reduces anger, fear and stress and increases pleasant feelings. IN Japan, some people use 'forest bathing', which they believe improves mental health.

2. Learn to manage your emotions

We, as humans, tend to feel overwhelmed or drained at many times. Such feelings often affect our mental health. By learning how to manage these intense emotions, we can take care of our well being in a better way. Good emotional health includes being aware of your thoughts, feelings and behaviors which ultimately shape our mental health.

3. Eat a brain-healthy diet

In order to boost your mental health, one must focus on eating plenty of nutritious fruits and vegetables along with foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids. Include dark green leafy vegetables as they are brain protective.. Nuts, seeds, legumes, beans and lentils are excellent brain foods. Drink plenty of water as mild dehydration can affect your mood and lead to bad mental health.

4. Be kind to yourself

An individual should always be kind to oneself. It helps in increasing self-esteem, empathy and compassion and in turn improves your mental health. People who treat themselves in a good and kind way have much better mental health. Use kind words for yourself and try to be positive.

5. Get adequate sleep

Sleep problems can contribute to the onset and worsening of different mental health problems including anxiety, depression etc. Getting adequate sleep or better quality sleep can improve your mental health.

6. Be physically active

Exercise releases chemicals like endorphins and serotonin which help to improve our mood. It also helps to reduce any feelings of loneliness and isolation and elevate our mental health. Exercise is considered as a natural and effective anti-anxiety treatment. It relieves tension and stress and boosts physical and mental energy.





