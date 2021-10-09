New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10 across the globe to raise awareness and the importance of mental health among people. Irrespective of the fact that we live in modern society, mental health is treated as taboo, and due to this, people are unable to get the right advice and treatment for their mental illnesses.



Anxiety, depression, panic attacks are some of the common issues people come across while fighting mental health. To create more awareness about the issue, the World Federation for Mental Health, initiated the concept of ‘World Mental Health Day.’ This day provides an opportunity for people to share personal experiences. Apart from that, awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, workplaces are organised.



Now as the day is around the corner, here we are with 10 motivational quotes that might help you in dealing with your insecurities. Take a look below:



World Mental Health Day 2021: Top Motivational Quotes



All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. – Walt Disney



The secret of getting ahead is getting started. – Mark Twain



The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now



The battles that count aren't the ones for gold medals. The struggles within yourself—the invisible, inevitable battles inside all of us—that's where it's at. —Jesse Owens



Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success. — Dale Carnegie



A reminder that positive thinking helps you frame your mindset and change your life, spoken by the author of, “Essence of Success.”



Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.-- Winston Churchill



It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome. – William James



Courage is the most important of all the virtues because, without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently. -Maya Angelou



What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make. —Jane Goodall

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen