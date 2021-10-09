New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Mental Health Day is annually celebrated on October 10 to spread awareness across the globe against social stigma and mental health issues. Mental health is one of the neglected areas, and about 1 billion people are suffering from mental disorders, while 3 million people die every year either by suicide or harmful use of alcohol.

This day was initiated by World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organisation. On this day, thousands of people come out and celebrate by organising awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, workplaces, etc.

World Mental Health Day 2021: History

It was first celebrated in the year 1992 on October 10 at the initiative of Deputy Secretary-General Richard Hunter. Up till 1993, the day had no specific theme. In 1994, World Mental Health Day was celebrated with a theme at the suggestion of then Secretary-General Eugene Brody. The theme was "Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World".

Now, the special day is supported by WHO through raising awareness on mental health with developing technical and communication material.

World Mental Health Day 2021: Theme

This year, the theme is Mental Health in an Unequal World, this was decided as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major impact on people's mental health.

World Mental Health Day 2021: Significance

This day is celebrated to raise awareness regarding the issues of mental health and the importance of mental happiness. People across the globe organise various campaigns to celebrate the day and encourages them to talk about the issue. Also, some tell their inspiring story on how they dealt with depression or other problems. In some countries, this day is part of an awareness week, such as Mental Health Week in Australia.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv