New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on everyone's mental health. Depression, stress and anxiety are some of the common issues faced by many these days. Also, people are feeling trapped and burnt-out as they have lost touch with the outside world. Amid such challenging times, health experts are raising awareness regarding mental health, its effects and how to deal with it, and one of the ways is 'Yoga'. It is a holistic solution to cure depression and bring down stress and anxiety level.

The breathwork during the exercises helps in repairing and restoring the body and relaxes the mind. A Harvard research revealed, “Yoga brings mental benefits such as reduced anxiety and depression. What may be more surprising is that it actually makes your brain work better.”

There are numerous yoga asanas, but some are particularly for dealing with depression and anxiety. So as the world is celebrating World Mental Health Day, we have brought you 5 yoga asanas that will help you in managing your stress and anxiety.

Balasana

This asana calms the mind. While you are in the child's pose, try relaxing your neck, putting your forehead on your mat for at least 2 minutes. It will have an instant soothing and calming effect on the brain.

Sarvangasana

It is one of the very calming asanas as it activates the back brain. Also, it stimulates the thyroid, if done regularly. Not just this, it also strengthens the spinal nerves, relieving tensions in the head, neck, shoulders and improving anxiety.

Setubandhasana

This asana strengthens the legs and opens up the chest. This pose also stimulates abdominal organs such as the lungs and helps alleviate stress and mild depression.

Vrikshasana

This asana helps in improving your sense of self and centres your body and mind.

Prasarita Padottanasana

This asana is good for the head, as it pumps fresh blood into the brain. It helps in reducing the stress around the neck and shoulders. Also, it reduces fatigue in the body and muscles.

Hope you liked the poses, try these asanas and let us know your experience on our social media handles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv