World Mental Health Day 2020: This day is observed on October 10 every year to make people aware about mental health. This day was first observed in 1992.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year to spread awareness about mental health and what is the importance of being emotionally fit. This day was first observed in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has triggered a mental health crisis. The lockdown, enforced to check coronavirus spread, has impacted the people a lot and many individuals are experiencing emotional distress and anxiety. Thus it becomes more important to spread awareness about mental health and what is the importance of staying emotionally fit. So as you observe World Mental Health Day, here are some wishes, messages, greetings and quotes to share on this day:

Wishes and Greetings:

A mentally healthy person can only be a happy person…. Wishing a very Happy World Mental Health Day

Sometimes medicines are not what we need but we need peace of mind, peace of soul for a happy and healthy life…. Happy World Mental Health Day

Take care of your mental health because a healthy mind is very important for a healthy body…. Wishing a very Happy World Mental Health Day

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, let us never take mental health lightly because it is the most important

Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day to you…. Let us promise ourselves that we will never take mental health lightly

A person who is mentally healthy has the power to face all kinds of challenges in life. Wishing a very Happy Mental Health Awareness Day

Let us make each and everyone aware that mental health needs our attention…. Wishing a very Happy World Mental Health Day

We often fall into stress and complications when we aim to please everyone around us…. Happy World Mental Health Day

There will always be some situation, some people whom you cannot control, so stop stressing over it… Happy World Mental Health Day

There is nothing more important in life than mental health…. Take good care of it…. Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day

Quotes:

"Everybody knows there is no such thing as normal. There is no black-and-white definition of normal. Normal is subjective. There’s only a messy, inconsistent, silly, hopeful version of how we feel most at home in our lives"

"What does your anxiety do? It does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow, but it empties today of its strength. It does not make you escape the evil; it makes you unfit to cope with it if it comes"

"Self-esteem is as important to our well-being as legs are to a table. It is essential for physical and mental health and for happiness"

"Hope is a powerful thing. Some say it’s a different breed of magic altogether"

"My dark days made me strong. Or maybe I already was strong, and they made me prove it"

"The acknowledgment of having suffered evil is the greatest step forward in mental health"

Messages:

No matter how hard the way is, love and support can make everything easier.

Just because you have less ability to understand things doesn’t mean that you are different.

You have a personality, a name, and fame. You can overcome mental illness.

I support mental health awareness month. Creating awareness can make many to get their happiness back.

We can definitely feel your pain but at the same time, we can feel the hope too.

Depression and loneliness can make things worse but do not worry, everything on earth has a solution.

Wearing a smile on your face doesn’t mean you are alright. Talk it out!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma