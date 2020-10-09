New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to make people aware about mental health and why it could be dangerous to ignore it. Mental health is very crucial for the well-being of a person. Disappointingly, mental health is not given the desired attention, leading to a rise in suicides in India.

According to a data provided by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), nearly 1.40 lakh people committed suicide in India in 2019. The data showed that suicides increased in India by 3.4 per cent in 2019 from 2018. This dramatical increase shows why it is important to observe World Health Day in India more.

However, most of the suicides can be stopped if proper attention is given to a person. Experts believe that creating awareness among people can improve the situation for a person who is mentally ill. Be creating awareness, experts mean that removing the misconceptions about mental illness.

What about the misconception about mental illness?

Some people believe that a mentally ill person is "just lazy or making it up". However, this ignorance could cause a lot of damage as per the experts. They say that it is important to make people aware about misconceptions and they should be taught about the symptoms of mental illness.

What are the symptoms of mental illness?

* Feeling down

* Confused thinking or reduced ability to concentrate

* Excessive fears or worries, or extreme feelings of guilt

* Extreme mood changes of highs and lows

* Withdrawal from friends and activities

* Significant tiredness, low energy or problems sleeping

* Detachment from reality (delusions), paranoia or hallucinations

* Inability to cope with daily problems or stress

* Trouble understanding and relating to situations and to people

* Problems with alcohol or drug use

* Major changes in eating habits

* Excessive anger, hostility or violence

* Suicidal thinking

How to deal with a mentally ill person?

According to mental health experts, a mentally ill person should be given more attention and should be encouraged to think positively. Experts say that their opinions and reactions should be respected and they should be encouraged to share their feelings. However, if a person refuses, then it becomes important to know why he or she is doing so and should be given proper attention. If needed, experts suggest that one should contact support groups or mental health organisations for help and support.

What about the common advice that can be given to a mentally ill person?

If a person is mentally ill, then he or she should be encouraged to express their feelings. Health experts suggest that they should be asked to solve one problem at a time and seek help from others if the need arises.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma