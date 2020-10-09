Latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau had shown that India reported an average 381 deaths by suicide daily in 2019.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year with an aim to raise awareness about mental health issues around the world. This year’s theme is ‘Mental Health for All: Greater Investment — Greater Access’, according to Wold Federation for Mental Health, the organisation that had begun the initiative in 1992.

Last year, the WFMH had decided to make “suicide prevention” the main theme of World Mental Health Day. Suicide rates have gradually increased in India over the past few decades and the issue today deserves the attention of all actors in the field of mental health.

Latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau had shown that India reported an average 381 deaths by suicide daily in 2019. As many as 1,39,123 people died by suicide in India in 2019, marking a 3.4 per cent increase compared to 2018.

Notably, over 90,000 of the people who died by suicide in 2019 were aged between 18 and 45. Mental health was cause of the suicide for 6,491 people. The incidents of suicide due to mental illness were considerably high in males.

Over 8 lakh people die by suicide every year across the world, according to world health organisation. Suicide is preventable and therefore it deserves attention national health authorities, scientific organisations, and all actors in the field of mental health.

This year, the day comes at a time when the entire world is grappling with the pandemic and its unprecedented mental health consequences. The need for mental health support has increased in such a time, when drastic lockdown measures in India and rest of the world have seen the enforcement of physical isolation.

