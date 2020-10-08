World Mental Health Day 2020:The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to draw people's attention towards issues related to mental health education

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In 2020, mental health has become even more significant give months of lockdown have impacted us all. World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10. The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to draw people's attention towards issues related to mental health and address the stigma surrounding it. World Mental Health Day is organized by the World Federation for Mental Health. The theme for this year is Kindness in the view of the coronavirus pandemic and prioritising mental health has never been more important.

How World Mental Health Day began?

World Mental Health Day was started by the World Federation of Mental Health led by the deputy secretary general Richard Hunter in 1992 with a sole objective of raising awareness about mental health. The first theme was created, "Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World." World Federation for Mental Health is a global mental health organization with members and contacts in more than 150 countries

What could contribute to mental illness?

There could be various reasons for mental health issues. It could be related to biology and external factors: psychological trauma, the early loss of a parent, and neglect to count a few.Due to lack of awareness about the illness, families or institutions shackle people against their will - often believing their condition is because they are bewitched, possessed or have sinned .

Why mental illness holds more significance now?

The pandemic-induced lockdown has impacted us all. Bereavement, isolation, loss of income and fear are triggering mental health conditions or exacerbating existing ones. Many people may be facing increased levels of alcohol and drug use, insomnia, and anxiety. Meanwhile, COVID-19 itself can lead to neurological and mental complications, such as delirium, agitation, and stroke. So, it's better more people realise that addressing mental health issue is as important as any physical illness.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha