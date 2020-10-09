New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year with an aim to raise awareness about mental health issues around the world. This year, the day comes at a time when the entire world is grappling with the pandemic and its unprecedented mental health consequences.

In view of the same, the theme for this year’s Mental Health Day is, ‘Mental Health for All: Greater Investment — Greater Access’, according to Wold Federation for Mental Health, the organisation that had begun the initiative in 1992. The organisation has called for the urgent redress and investment in mental health — a call which it said can no longer be ignored.

According to WHO’s World Health Report 2001, around 450 million people live with mental disorders around the world. The need for mental health support has increased over the past few months at the time of the pandemic, when drastic lockdown measures in India and rest of the world have seen the enforcement of physical isolation.

“Now more than ever greater investment in mental health is needed to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to mental health care,” said WFMH president Dr Daniels.

World Mental Health Day 2019 theme

Last year, the WFMH had decided to make “suicide prevention” the main theme of World Mental Health Day. Suicidal behaviour has gradually increased over the the past few decades and reached alarming statistical levels. Over 8 lakh people die by suicide every year, according to World Health Organisation. Suicide is preventable and therefore it deserves attention national health authorities, scientific organisations, and all actors in the field of mental health.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja