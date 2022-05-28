New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed every year on May 28 to create awareness among the people about menstrual hygiene. This year, the theme of menstrual hygiene day is 'Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030.' Talking about menstruation is often considered a taboo in our society and it also becomes the reason for the neglect of menstrual hygiene. This neglect of menstrual hygiene can cause some serious infectious diseases. So, here are some tips you can follow to maintain menstrual hygiene.

Keeping the vaginal area clean

You can use warm water and diluted soap to wash the area. There are also some vaginal washes available on the market and you can use them after consulting your doctor. However, these washes are not necessary for all women as the vagina has a self-cleaning mechanism.

Wearing clean and comfortable underwear

Wear clean and comfortable cotton undergarments that will allow your skin to breathe. The infections can be caused if you are using fabric that doesn’t allow your skin to breathe.

Don't keep pads for longer time

It is advised to change the pads every four hours, especially when the flow is heavier. On the other days as well when the flow is lighter, don't use the same pad for more than eight hours.

Don't use two pads at the same time

Some women tend to use two sanitary pads simultaneously when the flow is heavy to prevent staining. Use one pad at a time as this can cause infections in the vaginal region and change the pad frequently.

Change your tampons every four to eight hours

If you use tampons during your periods, you should change them every four to eight hours. Don't wear a tampon for more than eight hours as it can cause infections.

Clean reusable pads

If you use reusable sanitary pads, clean them properly after every use. Make sure that there are no germs as they can cause infections. Moreover, don't reuse them after the said number of uses.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav