World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: To create awareness among people regarding the challenges and hardships girls and women face during menstruation.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every woman in the world deals with the monthly mensuration cycle, however, the need for hygiene is met with silence and neglect even today. To create awareness among people regarding menstrual hygiene, every year, May 28 is observed as World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021. The main aim to mark this day is to change the social stigma and taboo associated with menstruation. According to the search, in developing countries, women menstrual hygiene is limited by social norms, costs and availability. Due to this school or college going girl is forced to stay at home during their mensuration period every month.

So to create adequate awareness and education among girls and women regarding hygiene, World Mensuration Hygiene Day was introduced. This special day was initiated by a German-based NGO WASH United in 2014. Not many know the reason behind opting for May 28 as Menstrual Hygiene, on average, the menstrual cycle for most women is 28 days and the period lasts for five days. This is how the date of this special day was decided.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021 History

In May 2013, German-based NGO WASH United carried out a 28-day campaign on social media to create awareness among people about menstruation. This campaign attracted the people, and they decided to create a global awareness day for mensuration. On May 28, 2014, for the first time, people celebrated this day across the globe by organising exhibitions, rallies, workshops, speeches and screenings.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021 Theme and Objective

This year's theme is 'Action and Investment in Menstrual Hygiene and Health.' The objective behind this day is to create awareness among every individual regarding the challenges and hardships girls and women face during menstruation. It highlights the innovative and positive approach taken to address this challenge.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021 Quotes

"Women complain about premenstrual syndrome, but I think of it as the only time of the month that I can be myself." j j - Roseanne Barr

"Menstruation is not a problem, poor menstrual hygiene is". World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

"I bleed twelve weeks a year, so I know a thing or two about bloodstains." World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021.

"Poor menstrual hygiene is a problem as big as polio."

"Gradually my whole concept of time changed until I thought of a month as having twenty-five days of humanness and five others when I might just as well have been an animal in a steel trap." Menstrual Hygiene Day.

"Don't wait for a girl to become a woman to empower them. Empower a girl's life by giving sanitary pads to them. With pads, we give them wings."

"I have periods now, like normal girls; I too am among the knowing, I too can sit out volleyball games and go to the nurse’s for aspirin and waddle along the halls with a pad like a flattened rabbit tail wadded between my legs, sopping with liver-coloured blood." World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

"While women shed the blood of life each moon at mensuration, man can only shed the blood of death through warfare and killing."

"Why you're bad*ss. Because you can bleed for a week straight without dying." — Unknown

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv