World Menopause Day 2022: Here Are 6 Effective Tips To Manage Sudden Weight Gain

WORLD Menopause Day is observed every year on October 18 to promote awareness regarding menopause and to improve health of women after menopause. The hormonal changes of menopause may more likely make you gain weight around your abdomen than around your hips and thighs. People going through menopause transition may gain weight.

Fluctuations in progesterone, estrogen and other hormones can lead to fat gain during menopause. There are numerous ways through which you can try to manage or lose the weight gained after menopause. Read below some effective tips to manage weight during and after menopause.

1. Increasing Physical Exercise

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that women should aim for at least 150 minutes of exercise such as aerobic activity per week to maintain weight gain due to menopause. A combination of aerobic exercises can help reduce body fat.

2. Eating Nutrient-Rich Foods

During menopause, eating a variety of food to get all the ingredients is much needed. You can include your plate with fruits and vegetables, and protein-rich food to complete your weight-managing meal. A Mediterranean-style diet is a quite popular and effective diet for health. Include a variety of food and vegetables, lean proteins such as beans, fish or chicken, whole grains such as bread and cereals and healthy fats like olive oil and avocados.

3. Sleep Properly

When people don't get enough sleep, they are more likely to eat more and consume more calories. Getting sufficient amounts of sleep can help reduce menopause-related weight gain.

4. Controlling Portion Sizes

Measure the snacks before eating them out from the bag, avoid eating in front of the television, opt for less bread and fewer appetizers and use a kitchen scale and measuring cups to measure portions at home.

5. Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle plays a huge role in weight gain. Simple changes in your lifestyle habits can benefit you in long term. Take note of what you eat and what not to eat, and manage your sleep cycle and other healthy habits.

6. Try New Activities

Exercise consistently to counter menopause weight gain. You can include various exercises such as swimming, bicycling, walking or resistance so that you do not get bored of practicing the same workout every day