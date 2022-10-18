World Menopause Day 2022: Amazing Health Benefits | Read

MENOPAUSE is a condition in women above the age of 45 or 50 that marks the end of the menstrual cycle. It can happen in your 40 or 50s and is diagnosed after you've gone through 12 months without a menstrual period. It's a natural process with common symptoms such as hot flashes and vaginal dryness, night sweats etc. World Menopause Day is observed every year on October 18th to raise awareness of menopause and support options available for improving the health and well-being of women.

Menopause means your menstrual cycle has stopped and there can be many other advantages of menopause. Read below some amazing health benefits that come along with menopause.

1. Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

At the beginning of the menstrual cycle, you experience intense physical and emotional changes such as headaches, body aches, cravings, agitation etc. But once you hit menopause, you don't experience these symptoms anymore. PMS likely disappears after menopause.

2. Less Headaches or Mood Swings

While women tend to experience extreme mood swings and body aches throughout their periods, whereas, during menopause, they are likely to experience little mood swings associated with it.

3. No More Periods

Once menopause begins, you do not need to worry about heavy bleeding and menstrual cramps as it provides relief from that. Menopause begins with irregular periods so you need to keep track of the same.

4. Less Pelvic Pain

Pelvic pain likely occurs before and during menstruation and is usually described as cramps in the lower abdomen. Uterine fibroids often develop when estrogen levels are high during pregnancy and pre-menopause.

Things To Keep in Mind After Menopause

1. Consuming a balanced diet which includes green vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish, beans, nuts and olive oil can be highly beneficial for the body and the changes taking place in the body.

2. Prohibit smoking or drinking alcohol as numerous studies reveal that consuming alcohol and smoking can worsen some symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes and night sweats.

3. Try to eat food that is low in cholesterol and saturated fats.

4. Exercise regularly to keep your body fit, healthy and active.

5. Curb the habit of drinking too much caffeine after menopause.