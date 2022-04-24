New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amid the fight against the deadly coronavirus, we cannot ignore other deadly viruses that exist and have taken millions of lives all over the world. Among all is Malaria, which is one of the dangerous viruses that spread via mosquitos. Malaria has taken millions of lives till now and to create awareness about this deadly infection on April 25 World Malaria Day is observed. To this day people are aware of the need to eliminate, prevent and control this disease.

World Malaria Day 2022: History

The day began with the 60th session of the World Health Assembly, along with the decision-making body, which first created World Malaria Day in May 2007. The organization aims to promote malaria education and awareness and disseminate information on national malaria control techniques, such as community-based malaria prevention and treatment in endemic areas. Likewise, before World Malaria Day, Africa Malaria Day was held on April 25, 2001.This day also gives an opportunity to international companies, partners and foundations to work together in eradicating this disease.

World Malaria Day 2022 Theme:

This year, World Malaria Day 2022's theme is, "We can conquer this terrible illness and enhance people's livelihood and wellbeing by looking to these nations as an example."

No single tool that is available today will solve the problem of malaria. WHO is calling for investments and innovation that bring new vector control approaches, diagnostics, antimalarial medicines and other tools to speed the pace of progress against malaria.

World Malaria Day 2022: Quotes

"Fighting patents one by one will never eliminate the danger of software patents, any more than swatting mosquitoes will eliminate malaria." — Richard Stallman.

As medical research continues and technology enables breakthroughs, there will be a day when malaria and most all major deadly diseases are eradicated on Earth." - Peter Diamandis.

"Defeating malaria is absolutely critical to ending poverty, improving the health of millions, and enabling future generations to reach their full potential." - Tedros Adhonam.

Facts about Malaria:

Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease that continues to have a devastating impact on the health and livelihood of people around the world.

It is caused by the Plasmodium parasite. This parasite spreads to the blood vessels of human bodies through the bite of female anopheles mosquitoes known as malaria vectors.

Malaria symptoms generally appear 10-15 days after the bite of female anopheles mosquitoes.

Posted By: Ashita Singh