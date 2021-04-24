World Malaria Day 2021: Malaria is caused by the Plasmodium parasite. This parasite spreads to the blood vessels of human bodies through the bite of female anopheles mosquitoes

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The world is fighting with one of the deadliest viruses, COVID-19, however, amid all this, we cannot ignore other viruses that have taken millions of lives all over the world. Among all, Malaria is one of the dangerous viruses that is spread via mosquitos. So far, it has caused almost 627,000 lives, mostly among African children. Every year, on April 25, we observe World Malaria Day to spread awareness about the need to eliminate, prevent and control this disease.

World Malaria Day 2021 History

In May 2007, this special day was established by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly, a decision-making body of WHO. World Malaria Day was established to educate people and make them understand this disease. Earlier, this day was widely known as African Malaria Day, however, in 2007, WHO recognised this disease as a global disease. This day also gives opportunity to international companies, partners and foundations to work together in eradicating this disease.

World Malaria Day 2021 Theme

This year's theme is 'Reaching the zero malaria target'. On this day, WHO will celebrate the achievement of those countries that are on the verge to eliminate the disease. These countries stand as an inspiration that we can overcome this deadly disease ad improve the livelihood and health of the population.

Facts about Malaria

- Malaria is caused by the Plasmodium parasite. This parasite spreads to the blood vessels of human bodies through the bite of female anopheles mosquitoes known as malaria vectors.

- Not may know that only five types of plasmodium parasite cause malaria, namely Plasmodium falciparum, Plasmodium vivax, P. ovale and Plasmodium malariae and Plasmodium knowlesi.

- Malaria's symptoms generally appear in 10-15 days after the bite of female anopheles mosquitoes.

- Malaria is preventable, apply mosquito repellents, spray, lotion etc to avoid the bite of female mosquitoes.

