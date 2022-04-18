New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Liver Day is observed on April 19 every year to raise awareness about the diseases related to the liver. A liver is one of the most important organs of the body as a human being cannot survive without it. If you don’t take good care of your liver, it can be easily damaged. One of the most common diseases that people suffer from regarding liver is 'fatty liver disease'. This disease is caused by having too much fat build up in your liver.

Symptoms of Fatty Liver Disease

An individual suffering from this disease can have weakness and extreme tiredness.

A person can feel pain in the abdominal area.

Weight loss, nausea and loss of appetite are also the symptoms.

That person might have yellowish skin and white eyes.

Legs and abdomen can also appear to be swollen.

Causes of Fatty Liver Disease

If a person has Type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance, then that might be the cause of the disease.

Obesity or being overweight are also one of the factors.

Heavy alcohol consumption can cause this disease, known as Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

High blood pressure.

Having certain metabolic disorders, including metabolic syndrome.

How is Fatty liver Disease diagnosed?

There are generally no symptoms of this disease. If you have a few symptoms, then a medical examination is used to diagnose this disease.

A doctor will check your medical history.

Take a blood test.

Do imaging Test.

Biopsy, if required.

Treatments for Fatty Liver Disease

Losing weight will help.

No alcohol consumption.

Taking medication to control cholesterol and diabetes will be beneficial.

Taking Vitamin E is also helpful.

(Follow the advice of your doctor)

Tips that can help with Fatty Liver Disease

Limiting the intake of sugar and salt.

Add vegetables and fruits to your diet.

Exercise regularly, and this will help to reduce the body weight and fat in the liver.

Say no to alcohol consumption, smoking or drugs.

Avoid red meat, yogurt (except low fat), baked or fried food.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav