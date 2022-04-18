New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Liver is the one of the most important and second-largest organs of our body. It is also considered one of the most complex organs that perform crucial body functions and is associated with a person's digestion, immunity, metabolism, and nutrition storage. To mark its importance and awareness of its functions and liver-related diseases, World Liver Day 2022 is celebrated on April 19th each year.

The day aims to increase awareness about healthy liver and draw attention to liver-related diseases. Being one of the important part of the body, the liver is used for many bodily functions, and be it drink, food, medicine everything passes through it. The liver regulates blood sugar, removes toxic substances from the body, helps blood clot, and controls cholestrol levels. On the account of World Liver Day 2022, we have curated some quotes related to it, liver cleansing tips, and its importance.

World Liver Day 2022: Tips To Keep Liver Healthy

-It is healthy to use olive oil.

-It is important to eat garlic, grapefruit, carrot, green leafy vegetables, apples, and walnuts.

-Take lemon, lime juice, and green tea.

-Prefer alternative grains like millet.

-Add cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower.

-It will be good to use turmeric in food.

World Liver Day 2022: Quotes

"The liver, that great maroon snail: No wave of emotion sweeps it. Neither music nor mathematics gives it pause in its appointed tasks." - Richard Seizer

"Alas, their love may be called appetite. No motion of the liver, but the palate." - William Shakespeare

"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do." - Kobe Bryant

"Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose." - Lyndon B. Johnson

"Always turn a negative situation into a positive situation." - Michael Jordan

“You ought to take more exercise if you're inclined to have a liver. Play golf.” - Daphne du Maurier

"Your liver is your vital detoxification organ, and if it becomes overloaded with toxins from the food, drink, or medications you're consuming, you'll have more toxins circulating throughout your body, damaging your organs and glands. Detoxing your liver will help it work more efficiently and help you slim your waistline." - Suzanne Somers

"If we practiced medicine like we practice education, we'd look for the liver on the right side and left side in alternate years." - Alfred Kazin

"We're going to watch him very closely. The liver injury is what we're most concerned about at this juncture." - John Morris

"Is life worth living? It all depends on the liver." - William James

"Every time you lose you die a little bit. You die inside....a portion of you. Not all of your organs. Maybe just your liver." - George Allen

"Berries are the healthiest fruit, offering potential protection against cancer and heart disease, boosting the immune system and acting as a guard for the liver and brain." - Michael Greger

"Life loves the liver of it." - Maya Angelou

"Old age is when the liver spots show through your gloves." - Phyllis Diller

"While positive mental states may be associated with less stress and more resilience to infection, positive well-being might also be accompanied by a healthy lifestyle." - Michael Greger

World Liver Day 2022: Messages

Don’t neglect your health, it is your duty to go for a check-up on World Liver Day.

Let us educate more people about the causes and consequences of liver disease on World Liver Day.

World Liver Day is an occasion that reminds us to stay aware and informed about the disease of the Liver.

On World Liver Day, let us stand beside all those who are suffering from liver diseases and let them know that they are not alone in their battle against liver disease.

On World Liver Day, let us put an end to all forms of discrimination that is meted out to people suffering from liver diseases.

You won’t be able to see the symptoms of Hepatitis every time, so beware. Happy World Liver Day.

Posted By: Ashita Singh