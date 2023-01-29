World Leprosy Day 2023: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Of Hansen's Disease

WORLD LEPROSY Day is observed every year worldwide. It was renamed Hansen's disease after Norwegian scientist Gerhard Henrik Armauer Hansen, who in 1873 discovered the slow-growing bacterium now known as Mycobacterium leprae as the cause of the illness. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of cases reported globally in 2019 was more than 200,000. An estimated two to three million people are living with these disease-related disabilities globally.

What is Leprosy?

Leprosy is an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, It can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa). With early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be cured. People with Hansen’s disease can continue to work and lead an active life during and after treatment.

Transmission Of Hansen's Disease

It is not known exactly how Hansen’s disease spreads between people. Prolonged, close contact with someone with untreated leprosy over a month may catch the infection. Hansen’s disease is not passed on from a mother to her unborn baby during pregnancy and it is also not spread through sexual contact.

Signs And Symptoms

Symptoms mainly affect the skin, nerves, and mucous membranes (the soft, moist areas just inside the body’s openings). Some common signs and symptoms include:

The disease can cause skin symptoms such as discolored patches of skin, usually flat, that may be numb and look faded (lighter than the skin around), growths (nodules) on the skin, thick stiff, or dry skin, painless ulcers on the soles of feet, painless swelling or lumps on the face or earlobes, loss of eyebrows or eyelashes.

Symptoms caused by damage to the nerves are:

Numbness of affected areas of the skin

Muscle weakness or paralysis (especially in the hands and feet)

Enlarged nerves (especially those around the elbow and knee and in the sides of the neck)

Eye problems that may lead to blindness (when facial nerves are affected)

Treatment Of Hansen's Disease

According to WHO, the diagnosis of leprosy is done clinically. Laboratory-based services may be required in cases that are difficult to diagnose. Leprosy is a curable disease. The currently recommended treatment regimen consists of three drugs: dapsone, rifampicin, and clofazimine. The combination is referred to as multi-drug therapy (MDT). The duration of treatment is six months for PB and 12 months for MB cases. MDT kills the pathogen and cures the patient. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can help to prevent disabilities. WHO has been providing MDT free of cost. Free MDT was initially funded by The Nippon Foundation and since 2000 it is being donated through an agreement with Novartis.