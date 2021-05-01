World Laughter Day 2021: These hilarious memes and videos will tickle your funny bone | See posts
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is reeling under the cascading impact of coronavirus. Amidst this testing time, everyone is overwhelmed and one thing that can help them to reduce their anxiety and stress is hilarious memes and videos. Every year, the first Sunday in May is celebrated as World Laughter Day. This day was first celebrated in Mumbai on July 28, 2008, by Dr Madan Kataria. Every year, people gather and celebrate this day by laughing their hearts out. However, this time the celebration will look a little different owing to the current situation of the pandemic. This time, the celebration will take place virtually.
Ahead of World Laughter Day, we are bringing some hilarious memes and videos which will make you go ROFL:
1. Things that millennials are surrounded with and we just can't deny it:
2. This meme exactly sums up the feeling when your friend keeps asking 'did you watch the show?'
3. Oops! This meme will surely tickle your funny bone:
4. Every person above 18 waiting for a vaccine be like:
5. This scene just made us laugh out loud over it, and you just can't miss it. Watch:
"Andaaz Apna Apna" the bus scene when #SalmanKhan as Prem and #AamirKhan as Amar first meet!#WorldLaughterDay@BeingSalmanKhan @aamir_khan pic.twitter.com/QDE9D2BLmX— Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) May 3, 2020
6. This doggo is currently everyone's mood in this lockdown:
Happy World Laughter Day! The timing couldn't be more perfect. Share your favorite joke or meme with us today so we can all laugh together. We'll start...#WorldLaughterDay #LaughterDay #LOL #Funny #LaughingTogether pic.twitter.com/JEjKzM1CTk— Frankl & Kominsky (@FranklKominsky) May 3, 2020
7. This meme is for that friend who keeps sharing the meme and keeps a regular check on you:
#WorldLaughterDay 😍— Aniket Tiwari (@vella__memer) May 3, 2020
Friend : Why you keep sharing memes??
Me: pic.twitter.com/w5GRZUfq6j
8. When we say no to kids to not touch anything:
History of World Laughter Day:
This day was first established in 1988 by Dr Madan Katraia, who was the founder of the Laughter Yoga movement. his movement was started to aware people of the positivity around them and to get rid of the negativity.
Ahead of World Laughter Day, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very cheerful laughter day.
