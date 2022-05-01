New Delhi | Mahen Khanna: As we step out of our house, the biggest impact of the scorching heat and harmful rays of the sun is on our health. Some of the common issues that it leads to are heatstroke, acne, and dehydration due to the lack of water in the body. Amid the rising temperature across the country, the danger on those going out has increased. The people who are facing the wrath of the sun the most during the ongoing heatwaves in North and Central India are the daily wage labourers.

These people have to work in factories and open-air with the sun shining just over their heads. As a result, they face many health issues caused by heatwaves and extremely hot temperatures. Today, on the occasion of Labor Day 2022 we bring you awareness about some of the problems faced by labourers because of the rising temperature.

1. Dehydration

Dehydration means a lack of water in the body. Most people face dehydration in the summers. But, the daily wage laborers who work in hot or sunny environments during the summer, face it more. There is a shortage of water in their body due to constant sweating. Also, often such are not very conscious about their health and don't drink enough water from time to time. As a result, they face dehydration, causing problems like dizziness, weakness, fatigue, low blood pressure and dry mouth.

2. Skin related problems

Usually, people use sunscreen to protect their skin from the wrath of the sun and heat. However, it is not possible for labourers to apply sunscreen due to its price. In such a situation, the sun rays directly affect their skin. It increases the risk of heat rashes, skin patches, itching, burning, redness and infection. Apart from this, the workers also have to face the heat, boils and pimples. Also, being in the sun for a long time can cause skin cancer in certain cases.

3. Heatstroke

The working class is the most troubled in the summer. They are often outside, which increases the risk of heatstroke. High temperature and hot winds have a direct effect on the nervous system, due to which people start experiencing problems like heat stroke and dizziness. Heatstroke can also lead to many serious health conditions.

How to protect yourself from the heat?

To avoid heat and harmful rays of the sun, one should keep their entire body covered. Staying hydrated is very important in summers. Drink enough water for this. One must drink 8-10 glasses of water daily. In summer, instead of heavy food, a light and liquid diet should be taken. Try to keep your body cool by consuming cold things.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha