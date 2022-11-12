World Kindness Day 2022: Check Date, History, Importance And Other Details Of This Special Day

WORLD KINDNESS day is an international holiday formed in 1998 to promote kindness in the world. "Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world”. World Kindness day is observed on November 13 annually to promote the importance of kindness in the world.

This day is observed throughout the country including countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and UAE. Singapore observed the day for the first time in 2009.

World Kindness Day 2022: History

The World Kindness Movement organised the first conference in Tokyo, Japan, in 1997 to bring together like-minded organisations from all over the world, which is how the history of World Kindness Day began. Many nations, including Canada, Australia, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates, observe this day. The day started being observed annually in 1998.

By 2019, the World Kindness Movement had spread to 27 nations, starting in the UK (2010), Australia (2012), France (2015), and the United States (2018).

The purpose of celebrating this day is “to highlight good deeds in the community focusing on the positive power and the common thread of kindness, which binds us.”

World Kindness Day 2022: Importance

It is a global day which promotes the importance of being kind to everyone in the world. On this day, everyone is encouraged to be kind to each other, donate books, food and clothes to needy people and establish kindness. Every act of kindness can the world a better place to live in. It makes us happier, provides emotional warmth, improves relationships and is much needed in the world.

World Kindness Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme for the World Kindness Day 2022 is "Be Kind Whenever Possible."

World Kindness Day 2022: Activities

1. Give extra hugs

Hugs are one of the truest forms of love and kindness. A hug is a gift to another person and is a priceless act for another person.

2. Perform at least three random acts of kindness

Some random acts of kindness such as giving true compliments, smiling at strangers, give a seat to someone in need hold magic to spread kindness and happiness around the world.

3. Write a poem for someone you love

Dedicating a poem to someone you love or even to any stranger can make their day to another level. You can write a short poem describing the things you love about them.