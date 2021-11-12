New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Kindness Day 2021 is annually observed on November 13 to aware people of acts of kindness towards others. The day promotes the importance of being kind to the world, to each other and to yourself. The day was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations' kindness NGOs. It is celebrated in many countries, including Australia, Canada, United Arab Emirates, India, Nigeria and Singapore.

As the day is just around the corner, here we have brought you ways on how to be kind to the world, to each other and to yourself. Take a look below:

1. Be Kind To The World

Being kind to the world is the most important thing, and we can be kind by not polluting the environment. As everyone is getting digital, try to cut down the use of paper, it will help the trees to flourish and keep the air clean. Another way to keep the environment clean is 3 Rs-Reduce, Reuse and Recycle the items.

2. Be Kind To Each Other

Being kind to people around you is one of the best gestures, and it helps in spreading happiness and reducing tensions. Also, it can make someone feel confident and can make someone's day. Here are 5 small acts of kindness:

1. Listen and show interest

2. Offer help

3. Say Thank You

4. Consider others' feelings when making decisions

5. Donate to a charity

3. To Be Kind To Yourself

Often we concentrate on being kind to others, and in that, we forget to take care of ourselves. It's very important to be kind to oneself, else you may end up hurting yourself by carrying the baggage of workload, peer pressure, emotions etc. Here are five ways on how you can be kind to yourself:

1. Take out some time for yourself from that busy schedule

2. Forgive yourself

3. Stop trying to Perfect

4. Stop worrying about what other people think

5. Think positive, speak positive and act positively

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv