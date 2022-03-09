New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every Year people across the globe observe World Kidney Day on the second Thursday of March. This year the day is being observed on March 10. The main aim of the day is to raise awareness among people about the increasing number of kidney-related diseases across the world. The day also emphasises the need for different strategies in order to prevent kidney diseases.

World Kidney Day: History

Back in 2006, World Kidney Day was celebrated for the first time. The main objective of the day was to create awareness among people regarding kidney-related diseases and treatment. The day also encourages people to go for regular screening in order for them to make changes for a healthy lifestyle.

In India, every year about two lakh people suffer from kidney-related disease and the worse part is that the disease is difficult to diagnose in its initial stage.

Every year the number of deaths due to kidney-related diseases is increasing. World Kidney Day is a global health campaign that emphasises the importance of fighting kidney disease.

World Kidney Day 2022: Significance

The kidneys are one of the most vital organs in the human body. The main function of the Kidney is to filter the blood and help in passing waste through urine.

The joint committee of the International Society of Nephrology and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations first started the celebrations of World Kidney Day.

Every year different health organisations celebrate the day to help those people who are fighting Kidney diseases. Health organisations also inform people about the precautions on how to keep kidneys healthy. On this day, several campaigns are organsied to spread messages about kidney diseases, their prevention, and cure.

World Kidney Day 2022: Theme

This theme of World Kidney Day is set as “Kidney Health for All.” The theme was declared by the World Kidney Day (WKD) Joint Steering Committee. This year's campaign emphasises on bridging knowledge gaps to improve kidney health.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen