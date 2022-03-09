New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, the second Thursday of March is observed as World Kidney Day. This year, the special day will be observed on March 10, 2022. Kidney day aims to promote awareness about the importance of the kidneys and the impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.WKD is a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF).

As the world will observe World Kidney Day on Thursday, here are some food items that you can add to your diet to avoid Kidney-related problems:

Cabbage

Cabbage is packed full of phytochemicals, chemical compounds in fruit or vegetables that break up free radicals before they can do damage. High in vitamin K, vitamin C, and fiber, cabbage is also a good source of vitamin B6 and folic acid and helps make the kidney healthy.

Onions

Use a variety of onions including white, brown, red, and others. Eat onions raw on burgers, sandwiches, and in salads, cook them and use as a caramelized topping or fry them into onion rings.

Cranberries

Cranberries are effective against many diseases. Intake of cranberry juice and cranberry sauce will be good for your kidneys. Use them in your salads or eat them dried.

Egg whites

Egg whites are pure protein and provide the highest quality of protein with all the essential amino acids. Make an omelet or egg white sandwich, add pasteurized egg whites to smoothies or shakes for that extra protein.

Fish

Fish provides high-quality protein and contains anti-inflammatory fats called omega-3s. The healthy fats in fish can help fight diseases such as heart disease and cancer and kidney disease.

Strawberries

Strawberries are rich in two types of phenols, anthocyanins, and ellagitannins. Eat strawberries with cereal, smoothies, and salad, or slice and serve them fresh or top them with whipped topping.

Red grapes

Buy grapes with red or purple skin since their anthocyanin content is higher. Freeze them to eat as a snack Red grapes contain several flavonoids and this helps protect against heart disease and kidney disease.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

Posted By: Ashita Singh