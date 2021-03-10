World Kidney Day is celebrated on the second Thursday of March. Read on to know 5 special types of food for keeping your kidneys healthy.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With a joint initiative of the Internation Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundation (IFKF), World Kidney Day is celebrated on the second Thursday of March. This year, the special day will be celebrated on March 11. The World Kidney Day Steering Committee has decided the theme of 2021 to be "Living well with kidney disease".

Kidneys are one of the main organs in a human body which performs the function of filtering out the waste from your body. Therefore, it is very important to keep the pair of these renal organs healthy. So, in order to do that, eating healthy is one of the best ways. Kidney-friendly meals can be planned as there are excellent choices to follow a renal diet. Though there is plenty of delicious and well-balanced food for kidney patients but diet restrictions always depend on the type and level of kidney damage and also on the medication and dialysis treatment. Take a look at 5 best foods which will keep your kidneys healthy.

Cauliflower

It is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K and B vitamin folate and other nutrients like indoles which are full of anti-inflammatory compounds. Also, this vegetable is a good source of fibre. These nutrients help in the better functioning of kidneys.

Egg whites

Egg whites contain kidney-friendly protein of good quality which makes the process of our renal organs easier.

Garlic

Garlic is one of the common kitchen ingredients, it adds flavour to dishes and also provides nutritional benefits. It has anti-inflammatory properties as well as it's a good source of vitamin B6, vitamin C, Sulphur compounds and Manganese.

Cabbage

It is a rich source of insoluble fibre which adds bulk to stool and keep your digestive system healthy. It's good in vitamin K, vitamin C and more.

Onion

Onions are a good source of vitamin C, Manganese and vitamin B. It contains prebiotic fibres which feed beneficial gut bacteria and this way your digestive system remains heathy.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal