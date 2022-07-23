World IVF Day 2022: Things To Know Before Opting For In Vitro Fertilization

Infertility affects millions of people globally every year and also has significant negative social impacts on the lives of infertile couples. According to World Health Organisation, 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally. In vitro fertilization or IVF has been considered helpful for people who want to get pregnant. The process helps with fertilization, embryo development, and implantation. Louise Brown is the first test-tube baby born through the IVF technique on July 25, 1978. This day was marked as World IVF Day.

Even though IVF is common these days, people have many misconceptions about the process. People often question if IVF babies are as healthy as normal ones or if the IVF process is artificial. "ART (Assisted reproductive technique ) which also includes IVF means assisted reproductive technique doesn’t mean artificial reproductive technique so there is nothing artificial about it," according to Dr Richika Sahay, Director, IVF, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. In IVF, the fertilization of egg and sperm is done outside the uterus with the help of fertility drugs instead of sexual intercourse. The rest of the pregnancy is carried out in the same way as it is carried out in a natural conception.

Dr Richika Sahay also mentioned that IVF babies are very much as healthy and normal as babies conceived naturally. She added that IVF babies in no way lack intelligence examples are many celebrity babies who have come out and talked about it. IVF is still taboo as many people don’t talk about IVF and so we need to have awareness about it.

Things to know about IVF before opting for it:

According to Dr Richika Sahay, IVF is a time taking process which requires persistence and hard work from the couple's side as their body and mind need to be prepared and reset for the process, as several times the patient has to take several attempts at this process. The couples will be guided to change their lifestyle, diet increase and their mental strength as well as physical strength. They should be aware of the financial packages as well.

IVF is an assisted reproductive technique and is a teamwork. The team comprises three parts, first, the couple and their caregivers. Secondly, the team of healthcare professionals, which includes a trained clinician, embryologist other paramedical and support staff. Third, the infrastructure and backup where ur baby is going to be fertilized.