New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Hypertension Day is observed every year to increase awareness of hypertension and educate people about the problems caused due to hypertension. This year, this day will be celebrated on May 17 and this year's theme is 'Know Your Numbers'. According to World Health Organisation, Hypertension is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure. This medical condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases. But this disease is preventable and controllable if an individual will take proper care of his health. Here, learn about the diet and exercise that can prevent hypertension.

Dr Sanjay Kumar, Director of Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, has mentioned that exercise and diet that is helpful in the prevention of hypertension. He said that a person should limit the amount of sodium (6 grams of salt)in food, which means the person should choose low-salt and "no added salt" foods and seasonings at the table or while cooking. The amount of sodium in the item can be checked on the Nutrition Facts label on food packaging. Moreover, alcoholic drinks should be limited as too much alcohol will increase blood pressure and triglyceride level. Alcohol also adds extra calories, which will cause weight gain.

Dr Sanjay Kumar further added that men should have no more than two drinks containing alcohol a day and women should have no more than one drink containing alcohol a day. Moreover, doctors recommend the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) eating plan for high blood pressure, which focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other foods that are heart-healthy and low in fat, cholesterol, and sodium. The DASH eating plan reduces red meats (including lean red meats), sweets, added sugars, and sugar-containing beverages and it is rich in nutrients, protein, and fibre.

Dr Sanjay Kumar also talked about the exercise that helps in preventing hypertension. He mentioned that routine physical activity can lower many CHD risk factors, including LDL ("bad") cholesterol, high blood pressure, and excess weight. It also can lower the risk for diabetes and raise HDL cholesterol level, which is "good" cholesterol that helps prevent CHD. People gain health benefits from as little as 60 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. 4-5 km brisk walk a day is necessary, and heavyweights and exercises are not advised as they can also lead to plaque rupture and thus acute coronary events.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav