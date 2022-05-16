New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hypertension or High Blood pressure is one of the most common diseases and research shows that the most commonly reported "trigger" for hypertension is an emotionally upsetting event—particularly one involving anger. Also, some of these factors including excess salt in the diet, very little potassium, and high intake of alcohol can also lead to hypertension. On the occasion of Hypertension Day 2022, we at Jagran have curated a list of food that you should add to your diet to manage blood pressure in the summer season.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium, fibre and magnesium which helps keep BP low and manage hypertension. It also promotes digestion and helps people feel full for longer.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate helps in reducing the enzyme ACE which controls the size of the blood vessels and lowers the blood pressure. Eat it as it is or drink juice or mix it in your salad.

Strawberry

The red juicy sweet-tangy fruit is loaded with anthocyanins (an antioxidant), vitamin C, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids that help to reduce high blood pressure. Add strawberries to your sauces, cakes, milkshakes, smoothies and salads not just for taste but for its health benefits.

Mango

Mangoes are summer fruit and they are a great source of fibre, beta carotene and potassium which are effective in lowering blood pressure. Eat them raw or make smoothies, and desserts or just slice them and enjoy.

Coconut, Coconut water

Coconut is filled with goodness, its water keeps you hydrated and acts like a natural diuretic. It also helps in regulating blood pressure by maintaining the electrolyte balance. Drink a glass of coconut water daily to manage hypertension.

Posted By: Ashita Singh