World Hypertension Day 2021: Hypertension can lead to severe health complications such as heart attacks, strokes, dementia, chronic kidney disease and vision loss.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hypertension is another name of high blood pressure that can lead to severe health complications such as heart attacks, strokes, dementia, chronic kidney disease and vision loss. People who suffer from hypertension are generally not aware because there are no specific symptoms to detect the early stages of this disease. So to spread awareness among the people, every year, on May 17, World Hypertension Day 2021 is observed. This day was initiated by The World Hypertension League (WHL), which itself an umbrella to organisations of 85 national hypertension leagues and societies.

Hypertension is the primary risk factors for cardiovascular disease which is also known as Silent Killer due to its unknown symptoms. As the day is right around the corner, we have brought you some necessary information, such as symptoms of hypertension and the history and significance of this day.

World Hypertension Day 2021 History

World Hypertension Day was first celebrated on May 14, 2005, however, since 2006, the day is being celebrated on May 17. This day comes into being to initiate the awareness of hypertension as people don't have appropriate knowledge regarding this disease.

World Hypertension Day 2021 Theme

This year's theme is "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer" to combat low awareness rates worldwide. People who are suffering from Hypertension can take free online classes on accurate automated blood pressure measurement.

Hypertension Symptoms

There are no specific symptoms until organs are seriously affected, but we have brought you some common signs and symptoms that can alert you:

- Severe headache

- Blurred vision

- Breathlessness

- Fatigue

- Nausea

- Nose bleeding

Healthy Diet

People who are suffering from hypertension, are advised to have healthy food. According to the psychologist, there are several categories of foods that keeps the blood pressure in check. Check out below

- Leafy greens

- Berries, especially blueberries

- Red beets

- Skim milk, Buttermilk and Yoghurt

- Oatmeal

- Bananas

- Salmon, mackerel, and fish with omega-3s

- Seeds

- Barley

- Tomato

- Whole Wheat

- Jowar

- Bajra

- Green Peas

- Cucumber

- Karela

- Oats

- Moong Dal

- Poha

- Onion

- Papaya

- Amla

- Green chana

