World Humanitarian Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

World Humanitarian Day is celebrated on August 19 every year around the globe. The day is designated by the United Nations to celebrate those people who have dedicated their lives to humanitarian causes. On this day, people honour all aid and health workers who continue, despite the odds, to provide life-saving support and protection to the people who are in most need.

This year's WHD campaign shines a light on the thousands of volunteers, professionals and crisis-affected people who deliver urgent health care, shelter, food, protection, water and much more. As the day is arriving, let's celebrate it by showing support and raising awareness among friends and family through messages, wishes and quotes.

World Humanitarian Day 2022: Wishes And Messages

There is only one thing which can save this world and that is love and care. So always help a needy one to make this world even better. Happy World Humanitarian Day!

No matter how bad things in this world get with our good deeds, we can always work things out eventually. Warm wishes on World Humanitarian Day to you!

Warm wishes on World Humanitarian Day to you. On this special day, let us join hands to work together and bring back the lost peace and happiness into our world.

World Humanitarian Day is a reminder to all of us that saving the goodness of this world lies on all of our shoulders only. Warm wishes on this special day to everyone!

If you ever get a chance to do anything good then don't hesitate to do it. As this world needs much more goodness today. Happy World Humanitarian Day!

We all live in this world together so it is our responsibility only to make it a better place to live. Warm wishes to you on this World Humanitarian Day!

World Humanitarian Day is not about taking care of everyone in the world but even if we all take care of any one person only, it will eventually help everyone. Happy World Humanitarian Day!



World Humanitarian Day 2022: Quotes

“If you can't feed a hundred people, feed just one.” — Mother Teresa

“You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“The destiny of world civilisation depends upon providing a decent standard of living for all mankind.” — Norman Borlaug

“Whatever you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“Don't look for big things, just do small things with great love. The smaller the thing, the greater must be our love.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“Life's most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'” — Martin Luther King Jr.