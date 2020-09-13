On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2020, take a look at some of the best Hindi poems and quotes to share with friends and family members.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year. The Hindi Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the inclusion of Hindi as one of the country's two official languages of the government of India. Written in Devnagari script, Hindi is among the 22 scheduled languages of India. While Hindi is known by most of the Indians, it is majorly spoken in northern states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, various literary and cultural programmes showcasing the importance of the language are held across schools, colleges and organisations.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2020, take a look at some of the best Hindi poems and quotes to share with friends and family members.

Hindi Diwas 2020: Best Hindi Poems and quotes

Saathi, sab kuchh sahana hoga

Maanav par jagtee ka shaasan,

Jagtee par sansruti ka bandhan,

sansruti ko bhi aur kisi ke pratibandhan mein rahana hoga!

saathi, sab kuchh sahana hoga!

Hum kya hain jagtee ke sar mein!

Jagtee kya, sansruti saagar mein!

Ek prabal dhaara mein hamako laghu tinake-sa bahana hoga!

saathi, sab kuchh sahana hoga!

Aao, apanee laghuta jaanein,

Apni nirbalata pahachaanein,

Jaise jag rahta aaya hai usi tarah se rahana hoga!

saathi, sab kuchh sahana hoga!





