World Hindi Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme And Other Important Details Of Vishwa Hindi Diwas

WORLD HINDI Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is observed on January 10 every year to mark the importance and legacy of the Hindi language across the globe. It is celebrated to rejoice in the day when Hindi was first spoken on the national platform of the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. Hindu speakers and ethusiasts from all over the world celebrate the day by promoting the language and its ethnicity. According to the historical archives, the first World Hindi Conference was held in Nagpur on January 10, 1975.

World Hindi Day 2023: History

Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on January 10 to mark the anniversary of the first time that Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. World Hindi Conference is observed every three years to spread awareness about the leading scholars and contributors to the language. The annual celebration of World Hindi Day signifies the importance of the language.

World Hindi Day 2023: Significance

Over 260 million people across the globe speak Hindi, making it the fourth most widely spoken language in the world. It is one of the two official languages of the Union of India, along with English, and the official language of the Indian Government. This special day aims at raising awareness regarding Hindi as a historical and global legacy. Hindi is officially the National Language of India and one of the country's most basic forms of vocal expressions. Hindi is a descendant of Sanskrit and retains the original language's terminology and syntax. According to the Power Language Index, Hindi will be one of the world's most potent languages by 2050.

World Hindi Day 2023: Celebrations

Vishwa Hindi Diwas is commemorated by numerous National and International events that promote the authenticity and importance of Hindi as a universal language. Different organisations such as Indian High Commission, Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation and Hindi Nidhi Foundation host large-scale events to celebrate the day. Moroever, several competitions such as essay writing, debates and cultural programs are held at schools and colleges to mark the special event.