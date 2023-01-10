World Hindi Day 2023: Here's How It Is Different From National Hindi Day

WORLD HINDI Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on January 20 every year by Hindi enthusiasts all over the world. The day marks the importance of Hindi as the official language of India. Hindi is one of India’s official languages and is mostly spoken in the northern half of India. Hindi is also spoken in Mauritius, Fiji, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago and Nepal.

The special occasion of World Hindi Day is celebrated annually to mark the anniversary of the first time when Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. Then, in the year 1975, that time Prime Minister of India, Indhira Gandhi, inaugurated the first World Hindi Conference.

In January 2006, the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas was celebrated for the first time, as announced by the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh. The sole purpose of this day is to create awareness and promote our official language, Hindi as a global language throughout the world. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs celebrates the occasion every year by organising cultural events and activities that promote the language.

What Is National Hindi Day?

Hindi Diwas or National Hindi Day is celebrated every year on September 14 to commemorate the event when Hindi was adopted as the 'Official language' of India. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted and recognised the Hindi Language as one of the official languages of India, in 1949. Also, 14 September marks the birth anniversary of Rajendra Simha, who worked tirelessly towards making Hindi the official language of India.

National Hindi Day is celebrated with the purpose to popularise Hindi throughout the country. Various events that promote the language are conducted. It is also on this day that the President of the country felicitates people for their contribution to the Hindi language and literature. This day is also celebrated across the country in schools, colleges and institutions by organising events such as essay writing, speeches, debates and cultural programmes.