World Hindi Day 2023: Best Speech And Essay Ideas For Students And Teachers On Vishwa Hindi Diwas Celebrations In Schools

HINDI IS known as the National language of the country and the mother tongue of Indians. Every year on January 10, World Hindi Day is observed to celebrate and promote the rich culture and linguistic heritage of Hindi. It is a special day when people from all backgrounds come together and celebrate the history, and significance of the language and recognize the important role it plays in shaping the world today.

World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas marks the anniversary of the first time when Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949 marking its legacy. Hindu speakers and enthusiasts from all over the world celebrate the day by promoting the language and its literature.

Essay And Speech Ideas

Always remember to begin by addressing the people (audience) and then start with your speech or essay. Moving on, talk about the importance of the day and how it came into existence. You can also include some quotations from renowned people in your speech or essay. End it with a Thankyou to everybody.

Essay 1

Hindi Diwas is celebrated to rejoice the day Hindi became the official language of our country. It is also observed each year to stress the importance of Hindi and promote it amid the generation which is way too impressed with English. It is a way of reminding the youth about their roots. No matter where we reach and what we do, if we remain grounded and in sync with our roots, we stay unshakable. Each year, the day reminds us of our true identity and unites us with the people of our country. No matter, wherever we go our language, culture and values must stay intact and the day serves as a reminder of the same. Hindi Diwas is one such day that instils us with patriotic feelings.

In today’s times, there is an inclination towards English which is understood as it is used across the world and is also one of the official languages of India. This day is a small effort to remind us that Hindi too is our official language and holds as much importance.

Essay 2

Good Morning To Everybody!

We all are gathered here on the special occasion of World Hindi Day. Hindi is our mother language and cherishes Indian culture and honour. The day marks the anniversary of the first time when Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949 marking its legacy. It is celebrated in schools, colleges and offices with great enthusiasm and joy. It is also celebrated at national and international levels by recognising the legacy of the language. In schools and colleges, mostly the management organizes Hindi debates, poems or storytelling competitions. Cultural programs are also held and the teachers give a speech to emphasize the importance of the Hindi language. Many schools host inter-school Hindi debate and poetry competitions. Inter-school Hindi essay and story writing competitions are also held. It is a day to honour the Hindi language which is losing importance, especially among the new generation.

Speech Idea 1

Hindi is undoubtedly the most widely used language in India. Even though there is an inclination towards English and its importance is emphasized in schools and other places, Hindi stands strong as the most widely spoken language in our country. In the Census held in 2001, more than 422 million people mentioned Hindi as their mother tongue. No other language in the country is used by over 10% of the total population. Most of the Hindi-speaking population is concentrated in Northern India.

We celebrate the occasion of World Hindi day every year on January 10 to mark the importance of this language. Hindi is the official language of many Indian states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand and Jharkhand. Bihar was the first state in the country to adopt Hindi as its sole official language. Bengali, Telugu and Marathi are the other widely spoken languages in the country.