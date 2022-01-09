New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Since 2006, every year World Hindi Day is observed in order to promote the language at the global level. The day also marks the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference which took place on January 10, 1975, and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also a part of it.

The celebration of the first World Hindi Day was commenced in 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The main aim of this event was to establish Hindi as an international language.

Difference between National Hindi Divas and World Hindi Day:

People get confused in both National Hindi Divas and World Hindi Day. However, both days are observed to honour the Hindi Language and seek to promote the language. While National Hindi Divas is celebrated on September 14, World Hindi Day is observed on January 10.

World Hindi Day -- Essay and speech ideas

Begin with addressing the people and then talk about the history and significance of World Hindi Day. Next talk about the importance of our mother language. Later you can also mention about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and their roles.

NOTE: Always remember to keep your speech short and crisp in order to hold auidence's attention.

During your speech try and mention every important date and some motivational quotes from poets and writers. One can also talk about the World Hindi Conference which was held in 1975 in Bhopal. The conference started on January 10th and commenced on January 14th.

In the end, you can conclude by emphasising on different factors through which one can promote the language. You can also thank the audience for keeping patience and listing to your speech.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen