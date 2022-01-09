New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindi is one of the languages that is spoken widely in India and across the world. Millions of people observe World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas on January 10. The day aims to promote the use of the Hindi language worldwide.

The day is celebrated on January 10 to mark the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference, held in 1975. On January 10th, 2006 for the first time World Hindi Day was observed by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

The first World Hindi Conference was inaugurated by Prime minister Indira Gandhi. Since 1975 different countries like Mauritius, the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, United States have organised World Hindi Conference.

The chief guest of the first conference was Mauritius prime minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam. It was attended by 122 delegates from 30 countries. The word Hindi got its name from the Persian word Hind which means the 'land of Indus River'. The language is derived from Sanskrit and is written in the Devnagari script.

On this special day, schools and colleges worldwide usually organise poetry and various literary programmes and encourage students to take part in them.

However, there are some people who often confuse World Hindi Day with the National Hindi Diwas which is actually celebrated on September 14, check here the difference between the two days.

Difference between World Hindi Day and National Hindi Divas:

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14th marking the declaration of language Hindi as an official language. Meanwhile, the World Hindi conference or Vishva Hindi Sammelan is celebrated on January 10th as a word conference on the Hindi language.

Hindi is one of the widely spoken languages of the world after English and Mandarin. As a linguistic variety, after English, Mandarin, and Spanish, Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world. Hindi is also a direct descendant of an early form of Vedic Sanskrit.

Also, Hindi Diwas is observed every year. World Hindi Conference is observed once every three years.

Posted By: Ashita Singh