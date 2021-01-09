World Hindi Day 2021: Every year the day is observed on January 10, as on this day in 1975, the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, inaugurated the first World Hindi Conference.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Hindi Day 2021 is celebrated across the globe to mark the importance and fascinating history of the language of Hindi. It is one of the two official languages of India and is also the fourth most-spoken first language in the world after Mandarin, Spanish and English. Every year the day is observed on January 10, as on this day in 1975, the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, inaugurated the first World Hindi Conference.

Since the inauguration by Indira Gandhi, World Hindi Conference has been organised in different countries like India, United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Trinidad and Tobago and Mauritius to mark the importance of Hindi and promote it as a global language. There are two separate days, dedicated to the language and its history. It is celebrated on September 14 in India and is known as Hindi Diwas, while annually the day is observed on January 10 as World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas.

World Hindi Day 2021 History and Significance:

The World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas was observed on January 10 every year. The day was observed as on this day in 1975, India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the first World Hindi Conference. The conference was attended by Mauritius Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam as the chief guest along with 122 delegates from 30 countries. Ever since then, the World Hindi Conference has been organised in different countries like India, Mauritius, United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States of America. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the first World Hindi Day was observed on January 10 in 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

How World Hindi Day 2021 is different from National Hindi Diwas?

Both National Hindi Diwas and World Hindi Day is different from each other and have different significance. While World Hindi Day is observed to mark the first Hindi Conference, National Hindi Divas is observed to commemorate the day when the constituent assembly adopted Hindi, written in Devanagari script, as the official language of the Union. World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10, while the National Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year.

